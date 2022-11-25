Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.32.

NYSE ANET opened at $137.19 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,126,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,476 shares of company stock worth $8,515,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

