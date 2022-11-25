Ark (ARK) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005963 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005355 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,730,196 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.