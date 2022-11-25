Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,185,918 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,918 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Vertiv worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $143,541,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

