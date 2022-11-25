Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,016,029 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016,029 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

ORTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 1,109.00%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.