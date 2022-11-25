Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 486,556 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,556 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDUP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThredUp Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.