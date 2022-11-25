Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

