Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.08. 19,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,157,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Asana by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

