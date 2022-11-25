Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

