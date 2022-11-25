Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $264.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

