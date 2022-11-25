Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Avista Stock Up 0.2 %

AVA stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 377.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

