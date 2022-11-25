B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $17,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.7 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

Shares of ZTO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

