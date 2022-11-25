Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $2.67

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00016212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

