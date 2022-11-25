Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HBT Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 4.15% of HBT Financial worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $581.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

