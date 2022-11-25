Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.56% of Heritage Commerce worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,342. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $878.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

