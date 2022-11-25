Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

About Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

