Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.