Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 37,747 Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,747 shares during the period. California BanCorp makes up 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 8.36% of California BanCorp worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. 12,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,431. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.