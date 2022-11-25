Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 44,016 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the period. Blue Ridge Bankshares makes up about 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.38. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

