Banc Funds Co. LLC Takes Position in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.17% of Hanover Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanover Bancorp to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

HNVR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 10,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hanover Bancorp Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

