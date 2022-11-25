Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138,700 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Enova International worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

