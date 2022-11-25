Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPCGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Comercial Português from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.