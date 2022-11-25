Bao Finance Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 46.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $9,668.28 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

