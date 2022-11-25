Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €43.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of HEI opened at €52.58 ($53.65) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

