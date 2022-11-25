Barclays Boosts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Price Target to €23.50

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €22.50 ($22.96) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SWDAF opened at $25.86 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
