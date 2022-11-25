Barclays Cuts ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNVVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Peel Hunt cut ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.00.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

