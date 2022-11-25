Barclays Cuts Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Price Target to €9.00

Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Nfon Price Performance

NFONF stock opened at 21.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 21.60. Nfon has a 1-year low of 21.60 and a 1-year high of 21.60.

About Nfon

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services.

