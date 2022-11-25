Barclays Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Barclays set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €105.46 ($107.61) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.86. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 12 month high of €126.38 ($128.96).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

