Barclays Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €32.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €33.00 ($33.67) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYF opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.