Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

