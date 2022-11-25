Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up approximately 4.0% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bath & Body Works worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

BBWI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

