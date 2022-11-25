Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

LOW stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

