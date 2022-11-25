Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

