Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.77. 14,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

