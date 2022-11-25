Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €35.50 ($36.22) and last traded at €35.00 ($35.71). Approximately 3,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.25 ($34.95).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $355.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.
