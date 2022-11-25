Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Holdings Cut by SV Health Investors LLC

SV Health Investors LLC trimmed its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 907,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics accounts for about 34.7% of SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SV Health Investors LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,006,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,483,000. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 350,592 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

