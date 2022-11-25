Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 61,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,173,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Bilibili Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 329.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

