BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

