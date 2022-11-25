BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (BVXV)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.