Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.69 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $257.69 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.71 or 0.00088614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00252500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

