Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.71

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $13.71 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00251044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

