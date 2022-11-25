BitShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.07 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $24.07 million and $2.97 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008594 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,763,165 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

