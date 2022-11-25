BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Cap of $23.54 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.54 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002182 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008613 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,762,784 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

