BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $23.64 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $2.80 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008589 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,762,131 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

