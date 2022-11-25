Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 27,602 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 27,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,178.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,097.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GoHealth Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 30,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,443. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GoHealth by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GoHealth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.