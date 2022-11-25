Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,401 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 0.8% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.65. 39,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

