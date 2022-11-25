BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $390.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $308.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $310.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

