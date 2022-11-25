BNB (BNB) Price Hits $311.66 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $311.66 or 0.01872378 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion and $1.09 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,766 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,979.9721244 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 295.15926762 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1142 active market(s) with $1,089,995,305.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

