BNB (BNB) Price Hits $311.66 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $311.66 or 0.01872378 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion and $1.09 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,766 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,979.9721244 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 295.15926762 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1142 active market(s) with $1,089,995,305.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.