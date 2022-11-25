boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $46.14 Average PT from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.47) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 37 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.35) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 75 ($0.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 45 ($0.53) in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.