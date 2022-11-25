Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,969.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,814.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,917.41. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.