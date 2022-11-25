Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB lowered their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.58.

Shares of BLX opened at C$37.78 on Monday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

