BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $3.75

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Shares of BWAY opened at $1.99 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.42.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
