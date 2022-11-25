BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) PT Lowered to $3.75

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $8.00 to $3.75 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BWAY opened at $1.99 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

